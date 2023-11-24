Train services on the Blue Line will be briefly regulated on the intervening night of November 25 and 26 to undertake scheduled maintenance work on a section between Karol Bagh and Rajiv Chowk stations. The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 and Electronic City in Noida. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the services would be regulated early Sunday morning, November 26. Services from Dwarka Sec-21 - Karol Bagh & Rajiv Chowk - Noida Electronic City/Vaishali will continue to remain available as per weekday time table, the DMRC added. Momentum 2.0 Launched by DMRC: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Introduces App for Virtual Shopping.

Delhi Metro Update:

Train services will not be available from Karol Bagh to Rajiv Chowk till 6AM from the start time of revenue services. Hence, Jhandewalan & Rama Krishna Ashram Marg Metro stations will remain closed till 6AM. Services on this section/stations will commence from 6AM onwards. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) November 24, 2023

DMRC Says:

Services from Dwarka Sec-21 - Karol Bagh & Rajiv Chowk - Noida Electronic City/Vaishali will continue to remain available as per weekday time table. To inform commuters, regular announcements will be made at stations & inside trains and additional staff will also be deployed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) November 24, 2023

