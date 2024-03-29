Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, March 29 issued warnings of thunderstorm accompanied with light to heavy intensity of rainfall to occur over Delhi and adjoining areas. Gusty winds with speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Nuh in the next two hours, stated the IMD report. While hailstorm is likely to occur over isolated places in national capital. Delhi Brawl Video: Fierce Fight Erupts Between Youth in Gokulpuri Market.

Delhi, NCR Weather Forecast:

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida,… pic.twitter.com/JdjK5KKF5F — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)