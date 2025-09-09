In a shocking incident in East Delhi’s Nirman Vihar on Monday evening, a brand-new Mahindra Thar crashed from the first floor of a showroom onto the pavement below. The SUV, purchased moments earlier by Maani Pawar (29) and her husband Pradeep, was being handed over at Shiva Auto Car Mahindra showroom when the mishap occurred. Police said Maani, her husband, and showroom employee Vikas were inside the vehicle when the owner, performing a traditional lemon-squeezing ritual under the car’s tyre, accidentally pressed the accelerator. The vehicle flew off the first floor, landing on the road. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, though a nearby parked motorcycle sustained minor damage, reported Indian Express. A video of the upturned car went viral on social media. Police confirmed that neither the family nor the showroom has filed a complaint. Chanakyapuri Road Accident: Speeding Thar Kills Pedestrian, Critically Injures Another Near Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi; Liquor Bottles Found, Driver Arrested (Watch Video).

