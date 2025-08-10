A fatal accident occurred on Sunday morning in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri when a speeding Mahindra Thar rammed into two pedestrians on 11 Murti Road, killing one and critically injuring another. The crash site, just two kilometres from Rashtrapati Bhavan, remained unattended for hours before police arrived. A video shared by IANS shows forensic teams collecting evidence, with a liquor bottle visible near the SUV. The Thar had visible front-left damage, and forensic experts inspected the vehicle closely. Police arrested the 26-year-old driver, recovered liquor bottles from the car, and seized the SUV. The driver claimed he borrowed the vehicle from a friend and dozed off, but officers are probing whether he was under the influence of alcohol. Delhi Road Accident: One Dead, 1 Injured After Being Hit by Vehicle Near 11 Murti on Mother Teresa Road; Driver Detained (Watch Video).

Chanakyapuri Road Accident

Delhi: Police investigation is underway after an SUV ran over two men near Talkatora Stadium in Chanakyapuri, killing one on the spot and injuring another pic.twitter.com/olrvJXrkSm — IANS (@ians_india) August 10, 2025

