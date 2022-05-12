The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly stalking, and misbehaving with a 13-year-old girl. A case has been registered against the accused under section 354D IPC, and 12 POCSO Act. The accused identified as Irfan Khan was produced before a court and has been remanded to judicial custody.

Check tweet:

Delhi Police arrested a 37-year-old man namely Irfan Khan for allegedly stalking & misbehaving with a 13-years-old girl. Case registered against him u/s 354D IPC & 12 POCSO Act. Accused was produced before court &remanded to judicial custody, police said — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)