A team of Delhi Police today busted has busted a gang that was stealing vehicles for the purpose of illegal liquor smuggling from outer north district. Four accused were arrested and 8 vehicles including 6 stolen vehicles recovered from them. Further investigation is underway.

Delhi Police Bust Illegal Liquor Smuggling Gang:

