Amid the rising number of online fraud across the country, the Delhi police on Monday took to social media to create awareness about KYC fraud. In its post, the Delhi police urged people to be alert and aware of fake KYC update link scam. "Think carefully before clicking on any link," the Delhi police said. It also requested people to not share mobile number and personal data with anyone. The Delhi police also said that banks never send KYC update link to its customers. Internet Hygiene Basics: Delhi Police Urge Parents To Educate Kids About Kind of Information Not To Be Shared Online.

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)