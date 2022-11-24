On Thursday, the Delhi police said that the polygraph test of Shraddha Walkar murder case accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla's was incomplete after the accused complained of fever. PRO Sanjeev K Gupta of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) said, "Police will bring him back to FSL tomorrow. The rest of the polygraph test will continue again." Earlier, sources from the Delhi police said that the police recovered 5 large knives in the last five days. The knives have been sent to the forensics team for investigation. Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Multiple Weapons Were Used to Dismember Her Body, Accused Aftab Amin Poonawala Tells Delhi Police.

Polygraph Test Was Incomplete Today

Delhi | Polygraph test was incomplete today after Aftab complained of fever. Police will bring him back to FSL tomorrow. The rest of the polygraph test will continue again: Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) PRO Sanjeev K Gupta — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022

