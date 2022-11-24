On Thursday, Sharddha Walkar Murder Case accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla told police that multiple weapons were used to dismember Shraddha's body. According to sources from the Delhi police, in the last few days, the police have recovered 5 large knives which have been sent to the forensics team for investigation. Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Aaftab Amin Poonawalla Taken to Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini, Polygraph Test Likely Today.

Police Recover 5 Large Knives

