Dr VK Paul, Member Health, NITI Aayog on Thursday said that a COVID-19 precaution dose is necessary. Covid-19 still there, has risen in past few days," he said. Paul further said that all precautions are necessary such as wearing of masks and social distancing. "Corbevax vaccine approved for precaution dose for heterologous or mix-match option," he said.

