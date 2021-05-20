Delhi Reports 3,231 New COVID-19 Cases, 7,831 Recoveries & 233 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

Delhi reports 3231 new #COVID19 cases, 7831 recoveries and 233 deaths Total cases: 14,09,950 Total recoveries: 13,47,157 Death Toll: 22,579 Active cases: 40,214 pic.twitter.com/2yqfAVeVNo — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)