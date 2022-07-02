On Saturday, Delhi reported 678 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The tally of active cases stands at 3,410 while the positivity rate is 3.98 percent.

Check tweet:

Delhi reports 678 fresh COVID-19 infections today; Active cases at 3,410; Positivity rate at 3.98% pic.twitter.com/EUkobKuUYA — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

