A shocking incident unfolded in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, where a security guard was deliberately run over by a Mahindra Thar SUV after he asked the driver not to honk. The horrifying act, which left the guard with multiple fractures, was captured on CCTV and has since gone viral on social media. According to police sources, the guard, who was on duty at the gate of a residential complex, politely requested the SUV driver to avoid unnecessary honking. In a fit of rage, the driver allegedly accelerated and mowed down the guard. Passersby rushed to the spot and called for help, following which the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The Delhi Police acted swiftly and confirmed the arrest of the driver. An FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder. Delhi Road Accident: Toddler Dies After Being Run Over by Car Driven by Minor in Paharganj, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Security Guard Run Over by SUV in Vasant Kunj After Asking Driver Not to Honk

Watch: A security guard was run over by a Thar SUV in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area after he asked the driver not to honk. The guard suffered multiple fractures. The entire incident was caught on CCTV, and police have arrested the driver pic.twitter.com/7nDsiNIK6K — IANS (@ians_india) May 5, 2025

