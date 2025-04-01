A tragic accident in Delhi’s Paharganj claimed the life of a two-year-old girl after a 15-year-old boy ran her over with a car. The incident occurred on March 29, around 9:25 AM, as the victim was playing outside her home. CCTV footage of the incident shows the boy stopping the car briefly before moving it forward, inadvertently running over the child. The video, which has since gone viral, shows onlookers rushing to help the girl, but she succumbed to her injuries after being taken to the hospital. The police arrested the minor driver and his father, seizing the car involved in the incident. Delhi University Student Death: 2 Held in Hit-and-Run Case That Killed DU Student Working As Newspaper Hawker.

Minor Driver Runs Over Toddler in Paharganj

दिल्ली के पहाड़गंज के राम नगर में 15 साल के लड़के ने दो साल की बच्ची को कार से कुचला हादसे में बच्ची की मौत, वाहन पीड़ित परिवार के पड़ोसी का है घटना के समय कार नाबालिग ड्राइव कर रहा था, पुलिस ने आरोपी नाबालिग के पिता को गिरफ्तार किया, पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की, pic.twitter.com/i7Dz1JrJj9 — 𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐇𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐢 🇮🇳 (@nationalDivyang) April 1, 2025

