Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur has announced the Sanatan Cricket League 2025, a charity cricket tournament aimed at raising funds for flood-affected families in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, to be held on October 18 at Karnail Singh Stadium in Paharganj, Delhi. The one-day charity tournament will feature four teams, namely Vrindavan Warriors led by Devkinandan Thakur, Bajrang Blasters captained by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri (also known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar), Radhey Royals led by Indresh Upadhyay, and Raghava Riders headed by Chinmayanand Bapu. Each team will consist of religious leaders, Sant Samaj members, and local participants, playing 10-over matches in a festive and charitable spirit. Matches will be played from 9:30 AM to 5 PM, and all proceeds will go toward helping flood victims with rations, clothing, and daily necessities. Devkinandan Thakur emphasised that the event is entirely free, with no tickets required for participation or attendance, allowing the public to join and support the cause. Punjab Floods Death Toll: 46 People Die As Catastrophic Monsoon Flood Ravages State.

Delhi to Host Sanatan Cricket League 2025 to Raise Funds for Flood Victims

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur says, "...We have planned to organize a cricket league called ‘Sanatan Cricket League’ at Karnail Singh Stadium in Paharganj. Four teams will play from 9 AM to 5 PM, and the money raised will be used to help… pic.twitter.com/oHH4kKrvls — IANS (@ians_india) October 12, 2025

Devkinandan Thakur To Organise Sanatan Cricket League

पंजाब, हिमाचल प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड और उत्तर प्रदेश में आई बाढ़ ने लोगों के जीवन को प्रभावित किया है। जब हमारे घरों में दीपावली पर रोशनी होगी, तो बाढ़ पीड़ित परिवारों के घरों में भी उजाला पहुँचना चाहिए। इसके लिए एक पहल करते हुए “सनातनी क्रिकेट लीग 2025” का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। यह… pic.twitter.com/a6fJDkswda — Devkinandan Thakur Ji ( सनातनी ) (@DN_Thakur_Ji) October 12, 2025

