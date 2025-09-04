Delhi witnessed a bizarre yet viral moment on Wednesday evening after heavy traffic snarled Kashmiri Gate, Shanti Van, and Khajuri due to floodwater entering the Ring Road. With vehicles stuck for hours, frustrated commuters near Geeta Colony decided to take matters into their own hands. They removed stone barricades blocking the under-construction Delhi-Saharanpur Highway 709B and rode their bikes straight to Khajuri. What would have been a 3–4 hour nightmare on the jammed route took just 5–7 minutes on the newly “opened” stretch. Videos of this daring act quickly went viral on social media, with users dubbing it the “Grand Opening of Delhi-Dehradun Expressway by the Public.” While locals have long demanded the highway’s opening, officials caution that the project is incomplete and such actions can be dangerous, citing past accidents when bikers used unfinished stretches. Terrifying Escape in Delhi: Woman Narrowly Survives After Electric Pole Falls on Moving Scooter in Tagore Garden, CCTV Video Goes Viral.

Citizens Clear Stones, Open Delhi-Saharanpur Highway Stretch Themselves

लोगों ने कल रात जाम में दिल्ली सहारनपुर हाइवे 709B गीता कॉलोनी से खुद ही पत्थर हटाकर खोल लिया और बाइक लेकर खजूरी तक उसी पर चल दिए। जहां जाम में 3-4 घंटे लग रहे थे, वहां 7 मिनट में खजूरी पहुंचे और खजूरी पर लगे पत्थर हटाकर वहां से निकल गए। काफी समय से ये हिस्सा खोलने की मांग थी। pic.twitter.com/MmpRo4OUoY — Prabhat Sharma (@iamprabhat28) September 4, 2025

