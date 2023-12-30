Due to fog and low visibility, Delhi experienced flight delays on Saturday, December 30, impacting operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. A video captured by the news agency ANI showcased the scenes at the airport, with numerous flights delayed. Passengers were observed waiting in the airport as the adverse weather conditions affected the schedule. Delhi Weather Update: Thick Layer of Fog Blankets National Capital, Flight and Train Schedules Hit Due to Poor Visibility.

Flights Delayed Due to Dense Fog and Low Visibility

#WATCH | Delhi: Few flights delayed due to fog and low visibility in the national capital; Visuals from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport pic.twitter.com/P9CCOFy04n — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)