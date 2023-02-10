Dept of Food & Public Distribution, in consultation with Ministry of Finance, decides that the reserve price for sale of wheat underOpen Market Sale Scheme will be Rs 2350/Quintal (Pan India) for FAQ and Rs 2300/Quintal (Pan India) for URS wheat of all crops including RMS 2023-24— ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2023

