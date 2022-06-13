Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday evening took to Twitter and said that he was feeling fine and he will go about with his work tomorrow. Chidambaram's tweet came after the senior Congress leader suffered a fracture in his left rib after he was pushed away by the police during the party's protest against ED summons in Delhi. "...Doctors have said that if there is a hairline crack, it will heal by itself in about 10 days," Chidambaram said in his tweet.

Check tweet:

"...Doctors have said that if there is a hairline crack, it will heal by itself in about 10 days. I am fine and I will go about my work tomorrow," tweets senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. pic.twitter.com/h9eFr0QAw3 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

