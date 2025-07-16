A college student suffered serious injuries after being attacked by four stray dogs in Indore’s Shri Nagar Extension area while on her way to an exam. The terrifying incident, which occurred around 6:30 AM on July 12, was captured on CCTV and has gone viral. The video shows the dogs knocking her down and biting her legs as she screamed for help. Despite briefly escaping, the same pack launched a second attack, leaving her in critical condition. She is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Indore Horror: Dog Seen Carrying Human Baby in Its Jaws at Madhya Pradesh Hospital; Mutilated Body of Newborn Recovered, Probe On.

4 Stray Dogs Attack College Student in Indore:

Do India's top cities still deserve to suffer stray dog menace in 2025? 🚨College student mauled by four stray dogs while heading for an exam early morning in #Indore Caught on CCTV, the dogs knocked her down and left her seriously injured. Currently receiving treatment pic.twitter.com/1c3NKx21Xv — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) July 15, 2025

