The Bihar government has issued a warning urging residents to avoid standing under trees during thunderstorms due to the risk of lightning strikes. In a newly released video, officials provide safety tips to help prevent lightning-related injuries and fatalities. The video advises people to seek shelter indoors, stay away from open fields, and avoid using electrical appliances during storms. The government's public safety campaign comes in response to the increasing number of lightning incidents in the region. Residents are encouraged to share the video and adhere to the recommended precautions to stay safe during severe weather conditions. In a related incident from Bihar, a video on social media shows a girl narrowly escaping a lightning strike while making a reel on her neighbour’s terrace in Sitamarhi. In the video, Sania Kumari can be seen dancing in the rain on terrace when a bolt of lightning struck nearby. Fortunately, Sania was not hit directly and escaped unscathed. Bihar: Girl Making Instagram Reels in Rain Miraculously Survives Multiple Lightning Strikes in Sitamarhi, Heart-Stopping Video Goes Viral.

Precautions to Take During Thunderstorm

Girl Escapes Lightning Strike

बारिश में भीगकर सहेली के साथ छत पर रील्स बना रही थी लड़की, तभी गिरी आसमान से बिजली और हो गई वायरल pic.twitter.com/gKJqvM7K2C — Asmeet sinha (@AsmeetonGround) June 26, 2024

