Dr Sangita Reddy, JMD of Apollo Hospitals Group, Tests Positive for COVID-19, Says Taking Cocktail Regeneron Therapy Made 'Dramatic Difference':

After 500 days of dodging #COVID19 I tested +VE on June10th My initial reaction was of shock & dismay - Why me? I was careful & #vaccinated Hospitalized with high fever I took the cocktail #Regeneron therapy within the early window period & it has made a dramatic difference (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Qybrl61CUQ — Dr. Sangita Reddy (@drsangitareddy) June 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)