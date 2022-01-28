Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Friday gave permission to Bharat Biotech for intranasal booster dose trials against COVID-19.The trials will be conducted at nine different sites. The development came a day after Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN, along with the Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield, granted regular market approval for use in the adult population.

Tweet By ANI:

