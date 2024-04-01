EAM and BJP leader Dr S Jaishankar addressed a press conference on the Katchatheevu issue at the party headquarters in Delhi on Monday, April 1. “In 1974, India & Sri Lanka concluded an agreement where they drew a maritime boundary, and in drawing the maritime boundary Katchatheevu was put on the Srilankan side of the boundary”, he explained. We know who did this, what we don't know is who hid it. We believe that the public has the right to know how did this situation come up, he added. Where Is Katchatheevu Located? Can Indians Go There? All You Need to Know About the Disputed Island That Indira Gandhi Ceded to Sri Lanka in 1974.

EAM S Jaishankar Addresses Press Conference on Katchatheevu Island

