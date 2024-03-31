New Delhi, March 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday criticised the Congress party for its “callous” decision to cede the Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka in the 1970s. Sharing a news article that detailed the sequence of events leading to Sri Lanka’s acquisition of the island, PM Modi expressed his distrust of the Congress party on platform X.

The article alleges that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had trivialised the issue. It further states that the island was surrendered despite strong opposition protests against the decision. ‘Eye Opening and Startling’: PM Narendra Modi Attacks Congress After RTI Reply Shows Indira Gandhi Ceded Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka.

Where is Katchatheevu Located?

Katchatheevu is an island between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. The island, located between Rameswaram (India) and Sri Lanka, was traditionally used by both Sri Lankan and Indian fishermen. In 1974, then prime minister Indira Gandhi accepted Katchatheevu as Sri Lankan territory. Katchatheevu was once part of the Ramnad Zamindari. The Ramanathapuram principality (or Ramnad) was established in 1605 by the Nayak dynasty of Madurai. ‘Congress Callously Gave Away Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka’: PM Narendra Modi Slams Congress After RTI Reveals How India Lost Control of the Strategically-Important Island.

Can Indians Go to Katchatheevu?

According to the agreement between the Indian and Sri Lankan government, the citizens of India are not required to possess an Indian passport or Sri Lankan visa for visiting Kachchatheevu. The agreement also allows Indian fishermen to fish around Katchatheevu and to dry their nets on the island.

In a debate on a no-confidence motion in August 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the Congress responsible for India’s partition. He also stated that it was under the governance of Indira Gandhi in 1974 that the Katchatheevu Island was handed over to Sri Lanka.

"The island, located between Rameswaram (India) and Sri Lanka, was traditionally used by both Sri Lankan and Indian fishermen. In 1974, then prime minister Indira Gandhi accepted Katchatheevu as Sri Lankan territory under the 'Indo-Sri Lankan Maritime agreement', said the Prime Minister.

