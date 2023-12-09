External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Saturday had a conversation with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, reiterating India’s long-standing position on Palestine. S Jaishankar took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the development. "Spoke to Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh this evening. He expressed deep concern on the situation in both Gaza and the West Bank. Reiterated India’s long-standing position on Palestine. Agreed to remain in touch," Jaishankar posted. EAM S Jaishankar Says Being ‘Atmanirbhar’ Very Important for Big Nation Like India.

EAM S Jaishankar Speaks to Palestine PM Mohammad Shtayyeh

