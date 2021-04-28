Earthquake in Assam: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Assures All Help From Centre

Spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2021

