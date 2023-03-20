Kutch in Gujarat was shaken by mild tremors after 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck at around 7.35 am on Monday. No casualties have been reported from the earthquake so far. Further information about the earthquake in Kutch is awaited. Earthquake in Ladakh: Quake of Magnitude 5.0 on Richter Scale Jolts Kargil.

Earthquake in Kutch

कच्छ में भूकंप के हल्के झटके #Earthquake Mag: 3.2, Date:20-03-2023, Time: 07:35:56 AM,IST, Latitude: 23.383, Longitude: 70.384, Region:10 KM NNE of Bhachau, Kutch. — Janak Dave (@dave_janak) March 20, 2023

