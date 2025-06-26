The 19th match of the ongoing ECS T10 Finland 2025 is scheduled to be played between Helsinki Markhors and FinCC Gladiators on Thursday, June 26. The Helsinki Markhors vs FinCC Gladiators match is set to be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava, Finland. The much-awaited contest is set to begin at 5:45 PM IST (India Standard Time). Unfortunately for viewers in India, there's no live telecast viewing option available in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans do have an online viewing option, as they can watch the Helsinki Markhors vs FinCC Gladiators ECS T10 Finland 2025 match on the FanCode app and website. ECS T10 England Hornchurch 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About T10 Cricket Tournament.

Highest Chases in ECN

For the first time ever, a 200+ total has been hunted down on ECN — and it came in a final!🤯 Central Commanders chased 208 to lift the ECS Jersey Liberation Series title. 🔥#EuropeanCricket #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/9oDpMtgwwg — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) May 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)