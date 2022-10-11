On Tuesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted the 'Two Swords & Shield symbol' to Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena. A day earlier, the EC had allotted the name 'Balasahebanchi ShivSena' to Eknath Shinde's faction. After the Election Commission allotted news names to the two Shiv Sena factions, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took to Twitter to share his views. In his tweet, Shinde said, "Finally, the victory of Balasaheb Thackeray's strong Hindutvawadi thoughts. We are the inheritors of Balasaheb's thoughts."

‘Two Swords & Shield Symbol’ Allotted to Eknath Shinde Faction

Election Commission of India allots the 'Two Swords & Shield symbol' to Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena; they were allotted the name 'Balasahebanchi ShivSena' yesterday. pic.twitter.com/2Xi2C5TS4T — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

