Retirement fund body EPFO on Saturday decided to lower the interest on provident fund deposits for 2021-22 to an over four-decade low of 8.1 per cent for its about five crore subscribers, from 8.5 per cent provided in 2020-21, sources said. This is the lowest since 1977-78, when the EPF interest rate stood at 8 per cent.

