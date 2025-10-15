TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale on Tuesday lashed out at the Modi government over the new Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) withdrawal rules, calling them "open theft of salaried people’s money." Taking to X, he wrote, "The new EPFO rules introduced by the Modi Govt are SHOCKING AND RIDICULOUS. It is open THEFT of salaried people's own money." Gokhale criticised the decision to increase the minimum unemployment period for EPF withdrawal from two months to one year, terming it "draconian" and unfair to middle-class employees. He further highlighted that the pension component can now be withdrawn only after 36 months of unemployment and that 25% of one’s EPF balance will remain locked until retirement. Questioning the government’s economic policies, the TMC leader said these rules "punish salaried people" and reflect a “panicked government” bracing for rising unemployment. PF Withdrawal: EPFO Members Can Now Withdraw up to 100% of ‘Eligible Balance’ in Provident Fund Account.

Saket Gokhale Slams Modi Government Over New PF Withdrawal Rules

The new EPFO rules introduced by the Modi Govt are SHOCKING AND RIDICULOUS. It is open THEFT of salaried people's own money. Here's what the new rules say: 👉 Earlier, on losing your job, you could withdraw your EPF balance after 2 months of employment. That minimum period has… — Saket Gokhale MP (@SaketGokhale) October 15, 2025

