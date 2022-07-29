An eyewitness has reported a blast at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium here on Friday, 29th of July. The Blast occurred during the highly recognized Shpageeza cricket league, organized in the capital city of Afghanistan. Further details are awaited as security officials are yet to comment on the incident.

Check ANI's tweet

Eyewitnesses said a blast occurred in the Kabul International Cricket Stadium during the Shpagize competition. Security officials are yet to comment: Afghanistan's TOLOnews — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

