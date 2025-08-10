In a major crackdown on food adulteration, Gujarat’s Food and Drugs Department (FDA) raided the Divine Food factory in Vijapur, Mehsana, for producing fake paneer using palmolein oil instead of milk and industrial-grade acetic acid. The unit, owned by Shaileshkumar Kantilal Patel, was allegedly supplying the counterfeit paneer—sold at INR 200 per kg, half the price of genuine paneer—to cities including Ahmedabad. Authorities seized 649 kg of adulterated paneer and 238 kg of palmolein oil worth INR 1.61 lakh. Samples have been sent for lab analysis, and officials confirmed that further action will follow the investigation report. FSSAI reiterated its commitment to ensuring food safety and protecting public health. Fake Currency Racket Busted in Mumbai: Cops Bust Gang Printing and Selling Fake Indian Currency Notes in Cotton Green, Seize INR 25 Lakh in Counterfeit INR 500 Note; 1 Arrested.

Fake Paneer Factory Busted in Gujarat

FDA Gujarat has busted a factory in Mehsana making fake paneer from palm oil & acetic acid. Samples collected for testing. Investigation is in progress. FSSAI is committed to protecting public health. #FSSAIAction #FSSAIinStates #FakePaneer #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/tmDDX1U1QU — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) August 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)