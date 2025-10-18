A couple sustained injuries in a blast that took place at a residence in Kadma village, under Mamdot police station in Punjab's Ferozepur district, on Friday evening, October 17. The blast, reportedly triggered by stored potash, completely demolished the house and damaged several nearby structures. "We got the information about a blast at a house in Kadma village. We came to know potash was stored in large amount there, which is illegal. A cylinder blast happened, then potash caught fire. There was a big loss, roof collapsed, a couple got injured, they are being treated at hospital, they are stable. We will sharing further information as and when we will get it. We are investigating," news agency PTI reported, quoting Ferozepur DSP Karan Sharma as saying. Mohali Blast: 2 Killed, Several Injured as Massive Explosion Rocks Oxygen Cylinder Plant in Phase 9’s Industrial Area.

Couple Injured, House Reduced to Rubble After LPG Cylinder Balst in Punjab's Ferozepur

VIDEO | Ferozepur, Punjab: A massive explosion occurred at a house in Kadma village. DSP Karan Sharma informs, "We got the information about a blast at a house in Kadma village. We came to know potash was stored in large amount there, which is illegal. A cylinder blast… pic.twitter.com/sdZbPtG9Rv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)