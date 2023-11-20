Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, met with the Indian fast-bowler, Mohammed Siraj, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Monday, November 20. Sitharaman congratulated Siraj and 'Men in Blue' for their stellar performance in the World Cup 2023. The official handle of the Finance Minister shared pics from the meeting, stating that Sitharaman boosted the morale of the pacer following India's heartbreaking defeat against Australia in the ICC WC finals and extended best wishes for the upcoming tournaments. "The Hon'ble Finance Minister noted that the entire team played with great determination and grit throughout the tournament and brought immense joy and pride to the entire nation", read the caption to the post. 'We Will Bounce back' Mohammed Shami Pens Down Heartfelt Message, Thanks PM Narendra Modi For Visiting Team India Dressing Room After ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

Nirmala Sitharaman Meets Cricketer Mohammed Siraj

