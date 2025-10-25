Star opener Travis Head achieved a personal milestone, reaching 3000 runs for Australia in One-Day International cricket. Head achieved this feat during IND vs AUA 3rd ODI 2025 at Sydney, needing 22 runs to reach the landmark tally. Head became the quickest to 3000 ODI runs for Australia, taking 76 innings, and overall sits in fourth spot in the fastest to touch the 3000-run barrier in 50-over cricket. Head's innings was brought to a halting end by Mohammed Siraj, who scalped the Australian opener for the eighth time in international cricket. IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025: Nitish Kumar Reddy Sustains Left Quadriceps Injury, BCCI Medical Team Monitoring on Daily Basis (See Post).

Travis Head Brings Up 3000 ODI Runs

Travis Head brought up his 3,000th ODI run ⭐️ What a lovable player he is. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/irDG5kJQTZ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 25, 2025

