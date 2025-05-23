According to reports, floor tiles featuring pictures of Lord Buddha and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar were put in place at a private hospital in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, sparking a significant controversy. Members of the Bhim Army and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were incensed by the action and swiftly gathered at the hospital to express their disapproval of the disregard for Dalit community leaders. When protesters and police officers clashed at the scene, tensions increased. A police officer's uniform was torn during a scuffle. Since then, police officials have declared that they will examine the incident's CCTV footage and take the necessary action. Numerous Dalit organisations have voiced their strong disapproval of the situation and called for the hospital to take severe action for the alleged insult. MHA Provides Y Plus Security Cover to Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Report.

Hospital Installs Floor Tiles With Images of Ambedkar and Buddha

आगरा (यूपी) में एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल ने बाबा साहब और भगवान बुद्ध की फोटो वाली टाइल्स ज़मीन में लगा दी. खबर मिलते ही बसपा और भीम आर्मी वाले भड़क गए. अस्पताल पहुंचे तो पुलिस से तीखी नोकझोंक और धक्का-मुक्की भी हो गई, जिसमें एक पुलिसकर्मी की वर्दी फट गई! अब पुलिस अधिकारी कह रहे हैं… pic.twitter.com/Ged4Bwpz6o — Madan Mohan Soni - (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) May 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)