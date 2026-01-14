The growing obsession with social media reels has once again raised serious safety concerns after a dangerous stunt on a busy road in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. In a video shared by Uttar Pradesh Police on X, two men were seen stopping a moving bus on a public road just to record a reel. One of them stepped directly in front of the bus and started doing push-ups, while the other stood nearby facing the camera, forcing the bus to halt and blocking traffic. “A reel in Agra showed a group stopping a bus and doing push-ups on a public road,” the caption of the post reads. The clip later cuts to the duo in police custody, highlighting the consequences of such reckless behaviour. “Reel ka shauk, Real ka chalan. Taking cognisance, @AgraPolice identified the individuals and initiated legal action under relevant provisions. The road isn’t your content feed-don’t block traffic for likes,” the post added. Urging caution, UP Police reminded citizens: “Choose safety. Choose sense.” Kanpur: 2 UP Police Personnel Suspended After Viral Video Shows They Let Suspect Flee During Manhunt.

Agra Reel Stunt on Moving Bus Lands Youth in Police Custody

Reel ka shauk, Real ka chalan A reel in Agra showed a group stopping a bus and doing push-ups on a public road. Taking cognisance, @AgraPolice identified the individuals and initiated legal action under relevant provisions. The road isn’t your content feed—don’t block traffic… pic.twitter.com/3mv4ekOc4V — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 14, 2026

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