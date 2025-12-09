A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra was spotted driving his car while wearing a helmet, days after police allegedly fined him for not having one on. In a viral video, the driver, Gulshan, a teacher by profession, claimed he was issued an INR 1,100 challan on November 26 despite wearing his seatbelt at the time. The teacher said he considers himself a law-abiding citizen and has been using a helmet in his car ever since to avoid any future penalties. Meerut Shocker: Police Allegedly Dump Body in Neighbouring Jurisdiction To Avoid ‘Hassle’ of Probe in Uttar Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

Man Wears Helmet While Driving Car After Being Fined For Not Wearing One in UP

यूपी ट्रैफिक पुलिस के अजब गजब कारनामे सुनिए...आगरा के शिक्षक गुलशन से..👇 गुलशन का पिछले दिनों यूपी पुलिस ने 11K का चालान काट दिया....क्योंकि गुलशन ने कार में हेलमेट नहीं लगाया था...! गुलशन का कहना है मैं कानून में आस्था रखता हूं..इसलिए अब कार में सीट बेल्ट के साथ हेलमेट भी… pic.twitter.com/RxaQbpxPqm — Rahul Saini (@JtrahulSaini) December 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

