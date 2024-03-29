The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has reportedly provided 'Y plus' category Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Friday, March 29, 2024. The security cover will be provided only in Uttar Pradesh. For the unversed, the Dalit leader leads the Bhim Army and its political component, the Azad Samaj Party. The security cover was given to the latter after his party mentioned a security risk to him. Meanwhile, Azad is prepared to run in the Lok Sabha elections from the Nagina seat in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnore district. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar Azad To Contest Against Samajwadi Party’s Manoj Kumar From UP’s Nagina Constituency.

MHA Provides Y Plus Security Cover to Bhim Army Chief

