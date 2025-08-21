Fossil-like remains, including a large bone-shaped structure and petrified wood, have been discovered during the excavation of a pond near a village in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, news agency PTI reported. The findings have raised the possibility of the site being linked to the prehistoric dinosaur era. These unusual stone formations, resembling a large skeletal structure, were found in Megha village by locals while digging near the pond. Black Hole in Cosmic Horseshoe Galaxy Could Be the Largest Ever Detected.

Fossils, Possibly From Dinosaur-Era, Found During Pond Excavation in Jaisalmer

#WATCH | Jaisalmer, Rajasthan: Vertebrate fossils, potentially related to the Jurassic Era, found in Megha Village of Fatehgarh sub-division. pic.twitter.com/6KsZb9Q7NN — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)