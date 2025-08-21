Astronomers have discovered an ultra-massive black hole, possibly the largest ever observed, within the Cosmic Horseshoe galaxy, about five billion light-years away. Weighing an astonishing 36 billion times the mass of the Sun, it dwarfs Sagittarius A*, the Milky Way's central black hole, by a factor of 10,000. This behemoth nears the theoretical upper mass limit for black holes and was identified through its powerful gravitational influence on nearby stars, despite being dormant. Its host galaxy is so massive it bends spacetime, creating a striking horseshoe-shaped Einstein ring. Astronomers Discover Milky Way’s Heaviest Stellar Black Hole, 33 Times the Mass of the Sun.

Largest Ever Black Hole Discovered

