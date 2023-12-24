Officials of the Indian Navy on Sunday, December 24, said that a Gabbon-flagged vessel MV Saibaba also suffered a drone attack. As per officials of the Indian Navy, the Gabbon-flagged vessel MV Saibaba suffered a drone attack in the Red Sea. "It has 25 Indian crew members on board who are safe. It is not an Indian-flagged vessel.," the officials said. India-Bound Merchant Vessel Attacked by Iranian Drone: Navy Investigating Drone Attack on Ship Off Indian Coast, Say Officials.

Gabbon-Flagged Vessel Suffers Drone Attack

