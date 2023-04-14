New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakashi Lekhi, will be on an official visit to Croatia and Slovenia from April 16-19.

During her visit, Meenakashi Lekhi will hold meeting with Croatia's State Secretary for Political Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs. She will meet with the Indian community and friends of India and participate in a special Yoga session.

Meenakashi Lekhi will also interact with the faculty at the University of Zagreb, which has exchange programmes with various Indian universities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in the press release.

Earlier in March, the Foreign Minister of Croatia Gordan Grlic Radman visited India to attend the eighth edition of Raisina Dialogue.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, had tweeted, "Delighted to welcome guests from across the world for #RaisinaDialogue2023! Foreign Ministers of Bhutan, Croatia, Maldives, Sri Lanka & Sweden are in New Delhi for India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy."

During her visit to Slovenia, Lekhi will hold a meeting with the Deputy Foreign Minister and call on the Deputy Prime Minister. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi will hold a meeting with the Slovenian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs. She will also interact with the Indian community and attend an AKAM event at the University of Ljubljana.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in the press release noted, "India has close and friendly ties with Croatia and Slovenia. The visit will further reinforce the momentum in India's relations with these countries."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Slovenia's Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar noted that they discussed taking forward the relationship between India and Slovenia.

Jaishankar tweeted, "A cordial first meeting with FM @tfajon of Slovenia this evening. Value our ties, bilaterally and in the India-EU format. Discussed taking forward our relationship, especially in the economic and technological domain. Also discussed global developments." (ANI)

