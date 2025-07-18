Members of the Hindu Raksha Dal staged a protest on Thursday, July 17, outside non-vegetarian restaurants, including KFC and Nazir, in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The Raksha Dal members demanded a ban on meat sales during the holy Hindu month of Sawan. A video has surfaced on social media, wherein the mob was seen holding saffron flags and chanting "Jai Shri Ram," as they objected to the sale and preparation of meat near Kanwar Yatra routes, claiming it hurt the religious sentiments of devotees who observe strict fasting and vegetarianism during the pilgrimage. However, the police arrived at the scene after being alerted and ensured the food outlet resumed smoothly as they removed the protesters from the premises. A case has been registered against the accused. Haridwar: 2 Men in Attire of Kanwariyas Vandalise Eyewear Shop in Uttarakhand; Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

KFC, Nazeer Foods Forced To Shut Down by Hindu Raksha Dal in Ghaziabad

VIDEO | Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: Members of a Hindu organisation held a protest outside KFC and Nazeer food outlets in Vasundhara demanding a ban on sale of non-vegetarian items during the ongoing month of Sawan. The incident took place on Thursday (July 17).#GhaziabadNews… pic.twitter.com/xqPGQFIUvP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 18, 2025

Hindu Raksha Dal Mob Forces KFC, Nazeer Foods To Shut Down

#Ghaziabad में कल हिंदू रक्षा दल ने KFC और Nazeer के शॉप्स का शटर गिराकर बंद कराया ये अब पुलिस की मौजूदगी में हुआ, बाद में पुलिस ने प्रदर्शनकारियों पर मुकदमा दर्ज कर अपना काम पूरा कर लिया। @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/POJsE7Z3od — Lokesh Rai (@lokeshRlive) July 18, 2025

Case Registered

थाना क्षेत्र इंदिरापुरम में कल दिनांक 17.07.25 को कुछ लड़कों के द्वारा एक फूड आउटलेट पर हंगामा मचाकर उसको बंद कराए जाने का प्रकरण संज्ञान में आया था । इसमें तत्काल ही मौके पर पुलिस द्वारा पहुंच कर उन्हें वहां से हटाया गया था और फूड आउटलेट को सुचारू रूप से चलवाया गया था। उक्त… pic.twitter.com/3PNZQG8H0W — DCP TRANS HINDON COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPTHindonGZB) July 18, 2025

