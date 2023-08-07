A dramatic incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh as a woman, reportedly upset with her lover, climbed a towering 150-foot high-tension tower. In a surprising turn of events, the man followed suit in a bid to convince her to descend. After nearly an hour-long ordeal, both individuals safely descended, prompting a police investigation into the unusual incident. Chhattisgarh Nude Protest Videos: Naked Men Stage Protest in Raipur, Call For Action Against Government Employees With Fake Caste Certificates.

Woman Climbs 150-ft High-Tension Tower in Chhattisgarh

