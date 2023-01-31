Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday congratulated Indian Oil for successfully exporting the first batch of indigenously made AVGAS 10LL to Papua New Guinea. "Scripting a golden chapter in India's glorious #AatmanirbharBharat journey as envisioned by PM Sh @narendramodi Ji." he said in his tweet. Responding to Puri's tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Glad to see this. It adds strength to our Aatmanirbhar Bharat efforts." Union Budget 2023: Whole World Has Its Eyes on India's Budget, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

