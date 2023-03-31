In a shocking incident, a resort staffer stabbed & molested a Dutch tourist in Goa. The accused, identified as Abhishek Verma, has been arrested by the police. News agency ANI reported that the accused has also stabbed another person namely Eurico, who went to help the woman tourist. The knife used in the crime has been recovered. Further probe into the incident is underway. Goa Shocker: Russian Tourist Raped by Hotel Room Boys in Calangute, Two Nepali Nationals Arrested.

Dutch Tourist Stabbed in Goa

