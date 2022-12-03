Panaji, December 3: Goa police on Friday arrested two persons working as room boys in a hotel for allegedly raping a Russian woman in the coastal state.

According to the police, the accused persons are identified as Sakil Ansari alias Salman (23) and Sahimuddin Ansari (22) both native of Nepal's Bardiya. Mumbai Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped by Two Classmates in BMC-Run School, POCSO Case Registered.

"Both accused persons are the room boys of hotel in Calangute (in North Goa), who with their common intention had a sexual intercourse with the victim lady without her consent, thereby committed rape," Police Inspector Dattaguru Sawant told reporters. Odisha Shocker: 30-Year-Old Woman, Raped Multiple Times, Tries to Set Herself on Fire in Court Seeking Justice in Ganjam.

The police said that the complainant lady is a Russian national and had arrived Goa on Thursday. She was residing in a hotel at Calangute, where she was sexually exploited by the accused room boys. The police are further investigating into the case.

